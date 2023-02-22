High winds topple power poles across Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucsonans all over the city woke up Wednesday morning to high winds.
Those winds toppled several power poles near Silverbell and El Camino del Cerro on the westside, leaving dozens of Tucson Electric Power customers without power.
Those winds also knocked over a saguaro cactus on Tucson's eastside Wednesday. The cactus -- falling into a water pump station.
On the northwest side ... strong winds took down several power poles... causing an outage for dozens of people in the area.
"We've been very busy today responding to a number of outages really located througout the metropolitan area," said Joseph Barrios, spokesman for TEP.
Winds on Mount Lemmon were gusting 50 miles per hour and higher.
TEP crews worked all day in the rain and high winds. Barrios says it's challenging. "Winds have been sustained. so we've been receiving reports of new outages and new damage throughout the day."