High-speed chase and crash leads to multiple hospitalizations

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - Multiple people have been hospitalized after a crash in Douglas.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office they learned that a SUV had picked up several undocumented immigrants in Douglas.
Douglas police spotted the SUV and tried to pull it over but the car fled.
Authorities set up spike strips and the driver of the SUV swerved off of the road while attempting to avoid the spike strips.
The SUV crashed into a fence and rolled several times.
Officers say they found eight undocumented immigrants who all needed to be taken to the hospital as well as a 15-year-old that may be the driver.
The investigation is ongoing.