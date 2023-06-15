High Fire Danger!

Today is the first day of Monsoon 2023! There won't be any thunderstorms to track but it will be a very windy day across Southeastern Arizona. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 12 PM to 7 PM...
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect to the south and east of Tucson including the Sky Islands, Santa Cruz, Cochise and most of Graham and Greenlee Counties. Gusts could climb up to 40 mph at times and that combined with low humidity means critical fire weather as well as blowing dust. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire! Another windy day is on tap tomorrow and again on Monday.
Highs will push into the upper 90s and low 100s for the warmest spots today and then we'll have a stretch of triple digit heat through the weekend and into next week.This weekend is shaping up to be the hottest weekend of the year so far with highs climbing to around 102 and 103! If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Warm, windy and sunny. High: 99°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 68°
- Tomorrow: Windy and hot. High: 100°