A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM tonight for all of Southeastern Arizona. The air and vegetation are dry and with the strong wind gusts today, any fire that starts will spread rapidly!
A system passing well to the north of Southern Arizona will continue to bring gusty wind today with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts around 45 mph. The biggest concern will be fire danger so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Avoid outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarettes, make sure no chains are dragging from your vehicle and no outdoor shooting.
The other concern will be blowing dust, especially to the east of Tucson! There is a Blowing Dust Advisory in effect from 11 AM this morning until 7 PM tonight for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Remember to pull aside and stay alive! There will also be an Air Quality Alert for Marana, Tucson, Green Valley and Vail. Gusty wind will cause widespread blowing dust and these coarse particles could aggravate heart and lung conditions so limit time outside.
Most of the moisture associated with this system will remain well to the north of us but we should have enough to work with tomorrow that a Red Flag Warning won't be necessary, however, it will still be windy. Some sprinkles and virga will be possible but most of us will stay dry this far south.
Temperatures will take a hit with highs only warming into the mid 70s tomorrow and then overnight into Wednesday will be the coldest start with lows in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. A late season freeze will be possible for the colder valleys to the east and south of Tucson.
Temperatures will begin to climb back into the low 80s by Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 90s on Saturday!
- Today: Windy, high fire danger. High: 87°
- Tonight: Breezy and cool. Low: 55°
- Tomorrow: Windy and cooler. High: 74°