Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zones 151, 152 and 154. * TIMING...Today. * WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...falling to 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&