...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...falling to 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM tonight for all of Southeastern Arizona. The air and vegetation are dry and with the strong wind gusts today, any fire that starts will spread rapidly!

A system passing well to the north of Southern Arizona will continue to bring gusty wind today with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts around 45 mph. The biggest concern will be fire danger so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Avoid outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarettes, make sure no chains are dragging from your vehicle and no outdoor shooting.

The other concern will be blowing dust, especially to the east of Tucson! There is a Blowing Dust Advisory in effect from 11 AM this morning until 7 PM tonight for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Remember to pull aside and stay alive! There will also be an Air Quality Alert for Marana, Tucson, Green Valley and Vail. Gusty wind will cause widespread blowing dust and these coarse particles could aggravate heart and lung conditions so limit time outside.

Most of the moisture associated with this system will remain well to the north of us but we should have enough to work with tomorrow that a Red Flag Warning won't be necessary, however, it will still be windy. Some sprinkles and virga will be possible but most of us will stay dry this far south.

Temperatures will take a hit with highs only warming into the mid 70s tomorrow and then overnight into Wednesday will be the coldest start with lows in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. A late season freeze will be possible for the colder valleys to the east and south of Tucson.

Temperatures will begin to climb back into the low 80s by Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 90s on Saturday!

  • Today: Windy, high fire danger. High: 87°
  • Tonight: Breezy and cool. Low: 55°
  • Tomorrow: Windy and cooler. High: 74°

