High Fire Danger Today...

Windy, dry and warm today with a Red Flag Warning for all of Southeastern Arizona from 11 AM to 8 PM. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!
Comfortable start this morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon but it will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today and wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph at times. The Red Flag Warning includes all of Southeastern Arizona along with most of the state. This means that any fire that starts will spread rapidly. Remember, no outdoor burning, no outdoor shooting, make sure chains aren't dragging from your vehicle and properly dispose of cigarettes! All of these things could spark a wildfire so please be extra cautious today.
Temperatures will continue to warm several degrees above average through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and then a system passing by to the north will bring cooler temperatures by Friday and the weekend. It will also bring strong gusty wind, especially on Friday and another Red Flag Warning could be issued. More details to come!
- Today: Windy, mostly cloudy and warm. High: 95°
- Tonight: Cool and partly cloudy. Low: 57°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 91°