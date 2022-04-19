 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

High Fire Danger Today...

  • Updated
  • 0

Windy, dry and warm today with a Red Flag Warning for all of Southeastern Arizona from 11 AM to 8 PM. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

Comfortable start this morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon but it will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today and wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph at times. The Red Flag Warning includes all of Southeastern Arizona along with most of the state. This means that any fire that starts will spread rapidly. Remember, no outdoor burning, no outdoor shooting, make sure chains aren't dragging from your vehicle and properly dispose of cigarettes! All of these things could spark a wildfire so please be extra cautious today.

Temperatures will continue to warm several degrees above average through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and then a system passing by to the north will bring cooler temperatures by Friday and the weekend. It will also bring strong gusty wind, especially on Friday and another Red Flag Warning could be issued. More details to come!

  • Today: Windy, mostly cloudy and warm. High: 95°
  • Tonight: Cool and partly cloudy. Low: 57°
  • Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 91°

Tags

Recommended for you