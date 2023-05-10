High Fire Danger Today!

The wind picks up today with gusts up to 40 mph and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of Southeastern Arizona from 10 AM until 8 PM...
A system passing by to the north will bring cooler temperatures and gusty wind at times this morning and into the afternoon. Expect a strong southwest wind sustained around 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, especially to the south and east of Tucson. Temperatures will only warm into the 70s and lows 80s this afternoon with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s.
The combination of wind, dry air and dry vegetation warrants a Red Flag Warning for all of Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County as well as far Eastern Pima and Pinal County from 10 AM to 8 PM. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly! Remember, campfires, charcoal grills and target shooting will be prohibited on days like today. Make sure chains are secure before you hit the road AND properly dispose of cigarettes. One less spark, means one less wildfire.
After a nice cool down today, temperatures will gradually warm back into the 90s by Friday and into the weekend. Meanwhile a broad area of low pressure will develop to the southwest and that will bring some moisture to Southeastern Arizona this weekend and into early next week! The best chance for mostly dry thunderstorms on Saturday will be near the New Mexico border with better coverage on Sunday from Tucson eastward. This trend could continue into the new work week with a chance for daily thunderstorms and light rainfall!
- Today: Sunny, cooler and windy. High: 79°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and comfortable. High: 85°