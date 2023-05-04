HHS launches mental health resources website

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launch FindSupport.gov to increase access to mental health and substance use resources.
This website will help people identify available resources, information and learn how to reach out for the support they need for issues related to mental health, drugs or alcohol.
The website also helps provide information on how to find treatment and support options based on insurance or coverage status. It can help show users how to set up appointments as well.
“Knowing where to start to look for help is a huge challenge for individuals and families needing help with drugs, alcohol or mental health issues. This new website gives people that critical starting point so they can get connected with the help they need.,” said Rep. Grijalva. “This Mental Health Awareness Month, we recommit ourselves to ending the stigma and providing support to those that need it no matter where they are on their mental health journey.”
