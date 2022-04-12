Hey Yous! A Portillo’s is opening up in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Yous craving a Chicago Red Hot with a nice cold pop, but don't wanna put up with a trip to The Second City?
Lucky for you, Portillo's is coming to Tucson - and yes, there is no need to call dibs for a parking spot.
The Chicago favorite eatery announced Tuesday that it is planning to open up its first location in Tucson in the El Con Mall business complex by the end of the year.
With the vintage diner set to open near the intersection of Broadway and Dodge boulevards, the 7,800 square-foot restaurant will feature a double drive-thru that can cater more than 180 people.
Similar to the 71 other Portillo's across the country, the Tucson location will feature several of the fast-food chain's favorite Chicago-themed delectables including, jumbo Chicago dogs, char-grilled Maxwell Street Polish sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, slabs of ribs and its world famous chocolate cake.
As each Portillo's across the country showcases a unique, localized theme, the vintage diner aims to use the Southwest as its inspiration. The company is also asking locals to share what types of artifacts and décor they should feature in Portillo's dining room.
People who wish to submit their ideas are advised to visit portillos.com.
While the new Portillo's will be a first for the Old Pueblo, the company said it already has four locations in Arizona - Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale and Temp. In addition, another location is expected to open up in Gilbert later this year.
Anyone who wishes to apply for a manger or shift leader position at the new Tucson location is also advised to visit portillos.com.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE