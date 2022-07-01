Hermitage Cat Shelter prepares for annual Kitten Monsoon

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is gearing up for their annual Kitten Monsoon, a month-long adoption celebration.
The event starts July 5 through July 30 and will be hosting fun events every weekend. This year's theme is Heroes and Villains, and all are welcome.
The shelter's goal this year is to get 100 kittens into their forever homes. All kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated to prevent parasites before they are available for adoption.
The shelter is located at 5278 E 21st St. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. You can also call them at 520-571-7839.