Henderson brings NBA lineage to UA lineup

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Cedric Henderson Jr. could be the Arizona Wildcats answer to the departure of Dalen Terry to the NBA.

The 6'6 guard arrives in Tucson for Tommy Lloyd's second season after playing his first three seasons at Campbell in the Big South.

The son of five-year NBA wing Cedric Henderson, averaged 14 points and five rebounds for the Fighting Camels.

Cedric Henderson (22) workouts via ICA

Cedric Henderson Jr. said UA guard Kerr Kriisa did a great job of selling him on how Tommy Lloyd could make him a better player

His dad played for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors after being a high school McDonald's All-American and star at Memphis.

Henderson is a graduate transfer with one season available to compete for UA. He joins transfer guard Courtney Ramey and incoming freshmen Kylan Boswell, Dylan Anderson and international first-year players Filip Borovicanin and Henri Veesaar.

