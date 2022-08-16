Henderson brings NBA lineage to UA lineup

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Cedric Henderson Jr. could be the Arizona Wildcats answer to the departure of Dalen Terry to the NBA.
The 6'6 guard arrives in Tucson for Tommy Lloyd's second season after playing his first three seasons at Campbell in the Big South.
The son of five-year NBA wing Cedric Henderson, averaged 14 points and five rebounds for the Fighting Camels.
His dad played for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors after being a high school McDonald's All-American and star at Memphis.
Henderson is a graduate transfer with one season available to compete for UA. He joins transfer guard Courtney Ramey and incoming freshmen Kylan Boswell, Dylan Anderson and international first-year players Filip Borovicanin and Henri Veesaar.
