Help your community with the Great Arizona Tick Check

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - The University of Arizona kicks off the Great Arizona Tick Check.

The testing program aims to create a map of what tick species are where in the state as well as educate people in the proper ways to spot ticks, safely remove them and send them to the UArizona researchers.

The effort will help researchers at the University of Arizona build the first-ever database of tick distribution and correlated diseases in Arizona. The program allows researchers to get ticks from a greater area.

The research team will also provide education and prevention workshops. This includes sharing information with specific counties and rural communities if Rocky Mountain spotted fever is present or potentially an issue in the area.

The Great Arizona Tick Check is funded by a nearly $1 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program is a collaboration between the UArizona Cooperative Extension, the Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Did You Know? Signs of tickborne disease may not appear for 7-21 days or longer after a tick bite.

The CDC says the most common tick in Arizona is the Brown Dog Tick. They can potentially spread Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Between 2002-2021 more than 500 cases and 28 fatalities related to RMSF occurred.

Ticks can transmit diseases when they bite humans or animals.

Here are the CDC’s guidelines for tick removal:

Use clean, fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth parts with tweezers. If you cannot remove the mouth easily with tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal.

After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

Never crush a tick with your fingers.

The CDC says to avoid folklore remedies such as “painting” the tick or using heat to make the tick detach from the skin. The goal is to remove the tick as quickly as possible–not waiting for it to detach.

Once the tick is removed, it can be sealed in a zip-seal bag or small container and sent to researchers.

Instructions on how to send the ticks can be found here.