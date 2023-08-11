 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Help those in need in Hawaii through Salvation Army and other organizations

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui wildfires kill at least 55 people, and the race to find survivors is grim as countless residents in torched areas remain missing

Wildfires in Maui have killed at least 55 people, displaced thousands and demolished many homes Burned cars seen on August 11 after wildfires raged through Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Evelio Contreras/CNN

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Salvation Army provides food and essential items for those impacted by the devastating Hawaii wildfires.

You can help with a donation at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.

You can also make a safe and secure donation from your mobile device by texting the word MAUI to 51555.

“During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs. Plus, The Salvation Army uses one hundred percent of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.

You can find other ways to help those in need at the following article.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you