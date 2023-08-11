Help those in need in Hawaii through Salvation Army and other organizations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Salvation Army provides food and essential items for those impacted by the devastating Hawaii wildfires.
You can help with a donation at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.
You can also make a safe and secure donation from your mobile device by texting the word MAUI to 51555.
“During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs. Plus, The Salvation Army uses one hundred percent of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.
You can find other ways to help those in need at the following article.