Help PACC foster/adopt before space runs out when restrictions lift

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center has been dealing with overcrowding in the shelter for months.
More recently, they’ve been dealing with the need to restrict the intake of pets for the past two weeks due to a contagious disease at the shelter.
Friday is the last day of these restrictions and after they do, PACC says they're expecting to see a rush of dogs coming in.
They say that if they immediately run out of space, they are forced into two options: mixing the new dogs with the old dogs putting them at risk of the illnesses that they're trying to manage, or euthanizing dogs already in the shelter.
They need your help to avoid having to make either of those choices.
If you're looking to adopt - now is the time! However, if you're not, you can sign up to be an emergency foster.
If you're able to help PACC clear a kennel, you can find more information about adopting or fostering here.
