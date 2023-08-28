Help an exceptional teacher obtain scholarships for Master's degree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona State Treasurer and University of Arizona Freedom Center Seek Nominations for Outstanding Teachers.
As the new school year commences, Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and the University of Arizona Freedom Center are asking for your help acknowledging exceptional educators.
The Arizona Award for Excellence in Teaching Financial Literacy is set to grant three deserving K-12 teachers complete scholarships for the online Master of Legal Studies, Law & Economics program.
Each scholarship is valued at over $20,000 and provides an important opportunity at continuing education.
The deadline for nominations is swiftly approaching, with the cut-off date set for Friday, September 1.
To find more details and submit a nomination, visit https://www.aztreasury.gov/teacher-s-scholarship or scan the QR code attached to the article.
The recipients of this award will be commemorated during a special ceremony at the State Capitol.
Don't miss the chance to honor and support outstanding educators in Arizona's classrooms.
