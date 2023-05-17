Heavy SWAT presence in Cochise County, one arrest is made after shots fired

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of Camino Segundo and Camino Principal, south of Sierra Vista, after a critical incident.

An initial report was made that a man who was barricaded inside an RV, fired shots from inside of the vehicle.

Police had issued a shelter in place notification to local residents, but as of 3pm, the shelter in place has been lifted.

One subject is currently in custody.

The Cochise County Sherrif’s Office is still asking people to avoid the area and/or remaining in doors. Officers will also be in the area for awhile so they are asking drivers to slow down.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.