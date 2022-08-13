Heavy rain & flash flooding possible for Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — We'll see more rounds of thunderstorms across southern Arizona Saturday.
Storms will roll in in the afternoon and slowly move through the region, causing an increased chance for excessive rain and flash flooding. Remember to never drive or walk through running water. Turn around, don't drown!
We'll continue to stay in an active Monsoon pattern through the week with scattered to widespread storms each afternoon and evening.
- Today: Scattered storms. High: 97°
- Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Showers and chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. High: 96°