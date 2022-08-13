Heavy rain & flash flooding possible for Saturday

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima County through 245 PM MST... At 155 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Valley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sahuarita and Green Valley. This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 31 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH