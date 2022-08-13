 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 245 PM MST...

At 155 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Green Valley. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita and Green Valley.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 31 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Heavy rain & flash flooding possible for Saturday

Excessive rain

TUCSON (KVOA) — We'll see more rounds of thunderstorms across southern Arizona Saturday.

Storms will roll in in the afternoon and slowly move through the region, causing an increased chance for excessive rain and flash flooding. Remember to never drive or walk through running water. Turn around, don't drown!

We'll continue to stay in an active Monsoon pattern through the week with scattered to widespread storms each afternoon and evening.

  • Today: Scattered storms. High: 97°
  • Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy. Low: 75°
  • Tomorrow: Showers and chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. High: 96°