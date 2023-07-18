Heavy rain and strong winds knock out power for many Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Thousands across the city remain without power at this hour, after our first big monsoon storm hit hard in Tucson.
Those that live in the Catalina Foothills are the most affected right now.
The road is still closed on Campbell, north of Skyline, and that's because a long stretch of power lines was blown over by the storm. There were nine in total pushed to the ground.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The first official monsoon storm of this year brought heavy rain, hail, and incredibly strong winds of about 60 miles per hour in certain areas.
These conditions are what caused the row of power lines in the Foothills to fall.
Crews have been hard at work trying all morning to get the lines back up so that people living in the area can safely exit their homes and get back on the road.
However, the damage from the storm goes beyond downed power lines. News 4 Tucson spoke with Anne Mckechnie, who's lived in the Foothills for 18 years and in Tucson for 30. She showed News 4 Tucson videos from her backyard where you can see how strong the winds are blowing and how hard the rain is hitting her windows.
She says this was the worst she's ever seen.
“It was crazy because we have a big huge tree right outside our house in the west side of the house, 1/3 of that tree went down. We have pyracantha bushes against our house that have been there since the house was built in the 1960s and I would say about half of them are gone. They just snapped off,” said Mckechnie.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they're expecting to have this road closed for at least the next couple of hours as crews continue to work.
TEP is setting up ice stations to distribute ice to those without power at the following locations:
- Ace Hardware - 4751 E. Sunrise Dr.
- Bashas - 6900 E. Sunrise Drive
We will continue to monitor the power outages so make sure to stay with us for updates.
