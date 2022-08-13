Heavy rain and flash flooding continue to be the main threats

TUCSON (KVOA) - A combination of heat, moisture and the lack of wind are leading to strong stationary thunderstorms producing heavy rain over one area.
Winds at the lower and up levels are only between 5-15 mph, not enough to push the thunderstorms across southern Arizona. This will cause some isolated areas to receive as much as two inches of rain an hour, enough for a flash flood in Arizona.
The combination of heat, sunshine and plenty of moisture in Pima county has opened us up to severe thunderstorms. The temperatures will start to falter a bit in the middle of the work week and more cloud cover around the same time will also drop our chances of storms.
The main threats in the severe storms will be quarter-sized hail, winds of 60 mph and those isolated pockets of heavy rain.
If you see clouds in the morning thunderstorms will be unlikely. Steady rain will still be possible during the afternoon with flooding being the main concern.
The greatest chance to see severe storms Sunday will be south and east of Tucson.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 96°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 74°
