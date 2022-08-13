Heavy rain and flash flooding continue to be the main threats

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain southwest and west of Tucson. Radar estimated between
0.75 and 1.5 inches of heavy rain has fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Ryan AirField
and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and near Highway 286. The heaviest rainfall,
between 1.00 and 1.75 inches has fallen southeast of the junction
of Highway 286 with Arivaca Road. Rainfall runoff will quickly
fill into Arroyo del Compartidero and Puertocito Wash, and will
like impact portions of both Highway 286 as well a Arivaca Road.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Tucson Metro Area, especially across the
western portions of the city. Radar rainfall estimates between
0.75 and 1.50 inches has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
Saddlebrooke, South Tucson, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Saguaro National Park East, Seven Falls, Oracle Junction and
Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northeastern Pima County through 500 PM MST...

At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorm over Tucson and Oro Valley. These storms were nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail along with very
heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park
and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 250 and 263.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 61 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 87.
Route 86 between mile markers 168 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Heavy rain and flash flooding continue to be the main threats

  • 0
Monsoon
By Meleny Gradillas

TUCSON (KVOA) - A combination of heat, moisture and the lack of wind are leading to strong stationary thunderstorms producing heavy rain over one area.

Winds at the lower and up levels are only between 5-15 mph, not enough to push the thunderstorms across southern Arizona. This will cause some isolated areas to receive as much as two inches of rain an hour, enough for a flash flood in Arizona. 

The combination of heat, sunshine and plenty of moisture in Pima county has opened us up to severe thunderstorms. The temperatures will start to falter a bit in the middle of the work week and more cloud cover around the same time will also drop our chances of storms. 

The main threats in the severe storms will be quarter-sized hail, winds of 60 mph and those isolated pockets of heavy rain.

If you see clouds in the morning thunderstorms will be unlikely. Steady rain will still be possible during the afternoon with flooding being the main concern.

The greatest chance to see severe storms Sunday will be south and east of Tucson.

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 75°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 96°
  • Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 74°

