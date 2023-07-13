Heavy police presence in southern Tucson for officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department and other authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southern Tucson.
The TPD has confirmed it is an officer-involved shooting.
TPD Crime Scene Unit, Pima County Sheriff's Department, SWAT, and Marana Police are in the area of 1029 E. 32nd St.
S. Fremont Ave. from 31st St. to 34th St. as well as 32nd to Park Ave. are shutdown.
