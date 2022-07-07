Heating up!

Most of us will stay dry through Friday and that means temperatures will heat up with highs pushing to around 105° - 107° for the hottest spots this weekend! We'll see some relief early next week...
The best chance for storms through Friday will be along the International Border or the Arizona/New Mexico Border where there will still be "some" moisture to work with. Cochise and Santa Cruz County have the best chance for isolated storms this afternoon so continue to stay storm alert.
With limited storms and cloud cover, temperatures will heat up above normal with highs climbing into the triple digits again this afternoon. Highs will then push to around 107 degrees by Saturday! Thankfully, moisture will slowly increase and some isolated storms will develop over the weekend and into early next week especially from Tucson to the south and east.
- Today: Sunny and hot. High: 103°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 77°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 106°