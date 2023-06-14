Temperatures are heating up with highs warming into the upper 90s and possibly low 100s this afternoon!
High pressure will begin its takeover and temperatures will start to get more uncomfortable as we head towards the weekend! Expect highs in the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and more afternoon breezes. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s so at least the mornings will stay comfortable for now.
Tomorrow is the first day of Monsoon 2023 and there won't be any thunderstorms but it will be hot! Highs will push into the low 100s for the hottest spots and we'll have a nice streak of triple digits through the weekend and into early next week. The wind will also pick up especially tomorrow and Friday with gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph. There will be an elevated fire risk so remember one less spark means one less wildfire.
This weekend is shaping up to be the hottest weekend of the year so far with highs climbing to around 102 and 103! If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes.
Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Warmer and sunny. High: 98°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 65°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 100°