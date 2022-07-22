Hearing set for Pima County's injunction that blocks abortion ban

TUCSON (KVOA) — The fight over abortion rights in Arizona landed in a Southern Arizona courtroom Friday.

Planned Parenthood Arizona is taking on the state's attorney general as the abortion law in Arizona is still unclear.

That lack of clarity over the last month is impacting Arizonans at every level of the abortion debate — the doctors and their patients, those wanting stricter laws over abortion and those wanting to go back to a law dating back to 1901.

Now, the case that could determine the future of the abortion landscape in Arizona begins.

"The attorney general has really put politics over patients," Planned Parenthood Arizona President Brittany Fonteno said.

She said this legal fight that began with a status conference in court Friday has so much at stake.

The case will decide whether an abortion ban first implemented in the 1860s and codified into the state constitution in 1901 can once again become the law in 2022.

The abortion ban would send doctors and abortion providers to jail.

The more than century-old ban gives only one exception — to save the life of the mother.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich argues the injunction that put the ban on hold 50 years ago should now be lifted, clearing the way for the law to go back into effect.

"The Supreme Court rightly returned this important issue to our elected representatives," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "In Arizona, our legislature has consistently re-affirmed our existing law prior to Roe v. Wade, most recently with legislation passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor earlier this year. While we wait for the court to issue its opinion, we will continue to seek to protect the most vulnerable."

"The fact of the matter is we have five decades worth of laws that our state legislature has passed," Fonteno said. "And these are laws that recognize and regulate abortion as a lawful medical procedure in the state of Arizona."

University of Arizona law professor Chris Griffin says the abortion laws passed in Arizona over the last 120 years can't be ignored.

"It would be strange if the people speaking through the legislature in the 21st century don't have at least as much of a say if not a greater one than the legislature in the 20th century and before," he said.

Both sides will be back here for a hearing on Aug. 19.