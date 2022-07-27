Health department encourages students to add vaccines to their back-to-school checklist

TUCSON (KVOA) - Students across Southern Arizona are heading back to school. Besides the needed supplies and textbooks, there are a few more requirements important for a student's success.
The Pima County Health Department is encouraging students to add vaccines to their back-to-school checklist.
"I believe that you should get all the vaccines required or recommended for your age. Whether it's an infant, middle schooler, high schooler, someone entering college or an adult," said Paula Mandel.
Mandel is the Pima County Health Department Deputy Director. She says staying up-to-date on your recommended vaccinations is critically important as classes get underway.
“It may not prevent you from having the disease, but we know vaccines can help minimize the symptoms if you are exposed," says Mandel.
Mandel says she understands some parents need time and information.
"At the health department we always like to provide parents with information about what is expected at this age, provide information about each of those vaccines and then answer questions that parents may have," said Mandel.
However, despite the information available, some parents are still hesitant.
"My son has most of his vaccines. The normal stuff, flu shots. Anything that is required for an 18 month. The only thing shot I don't feel comfortable with is the COVID vaccine. I would say if there was more testing in his age group, that would be something I would consider," says Tyler Elloa.
PCHD has resources for parents who have questions.
"We want a parent to feel comfortable with the vaccine they are receiving," said Mandel.
Mandel encourages parents to call PCHD or speak with their doctor. Either can provide the information parents need to feel comfortable in order to vaccinate their children.
"Doing our back to school immunizations is one of the best things we can do for our children, for our schools and for our community," said Mandel.
If you have questions about what vaccines are required, or recommended for your child's age, you can find more at Immunizations - Pima County.