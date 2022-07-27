 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Health department encourages students to add vaccines to their back-to-school checklist

Teen about to receive a vaccine,
Heather Hazzan / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Students across Southern Arizona are heading back to school. Besides the needed supplies and textbooks, there are a few more requirements important for a student's success.

The Pima County Health Department is encouraging students to add vaccines to their back-to-school checklist.

"I believe that you should get all the vaccines required or recommended for your age. Whether it's an infant, middle schooler, high schooler, someone entering college or an adult," said Paula Mandel.

Mandel is the Pima County Health Department Deputy Director. She says staying up-to-date on your recommended vaccinations is critically important as classes get underway.

“It may not prevent you from having the disease, but we know vaccines can help minimize the symptoms if you are exposed," says Mandel.

Mandel says she understands some parents need time and information.

"At the health department we always like to provide parents with information about what is expected at this age, provide information about each of those vaccines and then answer questions that parents may have," said Mandel.

However, despite the information available, some parents are still hesitant.

"My son has most of his vaccines. The normal stuff, flu shots. Anything that is required for an 18 month. The only thing shot I don't feel comfortable with is the COVID vaccine. I would say if there was more testing in his age group, that would be something I would consider," says Tyler Elloa.

PCHD has resources for parents who have questions.

"We want a parent to feel comfortable with the vaccine they are receiving," said Mandel.

Mandel encourages parents to call PCHD or speak with their doctor. Either can provide the information parents need to feel comfortable in order to vaccinate their children.

"Doing our back to school immunizations is one of the best things we can do for our children, for our schools and for our community," said Mandel.

If you have questions about what vaccines are required, or recommended for your child's age, you can find more at Immunizations - Pima County