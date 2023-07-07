Healing Hugs hosts Zumba-thon fundraiser Saturday

TUCSON< Ariz. (KVOA) - A non-profit helping grieving parents is holding a fundraiser Saturday.
The fundraiser is a Zumba-thon, so people are encouraged to come dressed and ready to sweat.
Healing Hugs Zumba-thon is being held at the El Rio Community Center on Speedway just west of the freeway from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Tamara Gabriel, the founder of Healing Hugs, was inspired to launch the organization after she lost her daughter 26 years ago.
It became a reality 8 years ago with a mission to provide parents with emotional support as they cope with devastating loss.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE