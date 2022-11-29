Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano is erupting after nearly four decades.
The eruption began late Sunday after a series of fairly large earthquakes in the area.
According to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, it was the first eruption since 1984.
Lava flows from Mauna Loa could threaten some roadways, but otherwise authorities say there is no immediate danger to populated areas.
No evacuation orders have been issued, but at least two shelters have been opened for residents who have decided on their own to evacuate.
While lava is not posing an immediate threat, falling ash could affect people with breathing problems.