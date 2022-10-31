Happy Halloween!

Nothing scary about today's forecast. Expect tons of sunshine with highs in the low 80s for the warmest spots! Don't get too comfortable though. Big changes are on the way for the second half of the work week...
Beautiful day on tap with highs pushing into the 70s and low 80s across Southeastern Arizona. If you plan on trick or treating this evening, temperatures will drop into the 70s here in Tucson and into the 50s/60s to the south and east.
Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s tomorrow but a system dropping out of the Pacific Northwest is going to cool us down the second half of the work week. Unfortunately, rain chances are decreasing thanks to the track of this system. Areas north of Tucson will have the best chance for rain and mountain ranges to the north above 7,000 feet will see light snowfall although the snow level could drop down to 5,500 feet.
We'll start to notice changes by midweek as the wind picks up thanks to the approaching system. Expect highs in the upper 70s for the warmest spots and wind gusts around 20-35 mph! Temperatures will then begin to drop Thursday with a slight chance for valley rain and mountain snow, again mainly to the north of Tucson. It will be a very cold start Friday and Saturday morning with overnight lows dropping into the 20s, 30s, and 40s with highs in the 60s!
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 81°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm High: 82°