Happy Friday!

Temperatures continue to climb with highs pushing into the upper 90s this afternoon for the warmest spots. By the end of the weekend, we could hit 100° but it won't last!
We'll stay dry through the weekend and that means super comfortable mornings with lows dropping into the 60s and low 70s. If you're heading out to watch the Wildcats beat North Dakota tomorrow, the tailgate will be warm with highs pushing into the upper 90s by the mid-afternoon. Expect tons of sunshine and be sure to stay hydrated. By kickoff, temperatures will drop into the 80s. By Sunday, highs will push into the low triple digits by but it could be our last of the year! Our last 100 degree day was on this day back in 2021 and on average it is around September 18th.
A system dropping out of the Pacific Northwest this weekend will help cool temperatures down by early next week and thanks to high pressure moving eastward, moisture could easily make its way back into Southeastern Arizona. We're still working out the details but, as of now, our rain chances will begin to increase on Monday but coverage looks better on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details!