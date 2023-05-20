HAPPENING NOW: ‘520 Day’ celebration to support community and local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The heart of the festivities is already underway at the Tucson Hop Shop (3230 N Dodge Blvd), and will go from now until 9pm tonight.
Tucson residents and businesses have come together for a day dedicated to supporting local businesses and giving back to the community. The celebration is inspired by the Tucson area code, 520, and has become an annual event for Tucsonans to celebrate their city.
This year, the event includes live music, food provided by You Sly Dog Food Truck, and Tucson-themed flash tattoos from Art and Sol Tattoo, right on-site.
The event is not only a time to celebrate community, but a chance to raise money for charity, as a number of businesses have provided items for a silent auction. All the proceeds from this year's event will be dedicated to benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Arizona.
The participating local businesses, including Dillinger Brewing, 4th Ave Deli, PieZanos Pizza, Trident Bar and Grill, Yoga Oasis, Friendly Automotive, Tucson Professional Landscaping, and many more across Tucson, are proud to show their support for Tucson Day.
Not only have they provided items for the silent auction, but they will also be donating a percentage of their sales from today.
For more information, visit https://tucsonday520.betterworld.org/
