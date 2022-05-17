Half-cent sales tax remains in place after Tucson voters approve Prop 411

TUCSON (KVOA) - The half-cent sales tax that funds street improvement projects in the city of Tucson is expected to continue for the next 10 years after the first returns of Tuesday's special election were in favor of Proposition 411.

Back in 2017, Proposition 101 was approved by Tucson voters, temporarily granting half-cent increase on sales tax that would fund the restoration and repair of city streets and fund public safety capital for a five-year period.

According to the city, funding allocations include sidewalk and pedestrian accessibility, bicycle network enhancements, system-wide safety improvements and traffic signal upgrades.

With Prop 101 set to expire this year, voters were given the opportunity to extend the half-cent sales tax for the next 10 years or cut the funding, dropping the sales tax rate by a half-cent.

After drop-off locations officially closed at 7 p.m., the first return of results showed Prop 411 passing with 52,844 Yes votes, 74 percent of the total counted. 19,149 individuals voted No, accounting for 27 percent of the votes.

According to election officials, there were 72,024 votes casts with 29 left blank. The voter turnout was 25.17 percent.

To view the unofficial results, click here.

For more information about Prop 411,visit tucsonaz.gov/Prop411.