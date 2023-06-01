Hale hands the ball to Barraza to finish wins

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Chip Hale is hoping that Chris Barraza's performance in the Pac-12 Tournament is harbinger of things to come the rest of the post-season,
Barraza will get the ball in the 9th inning to try and win games for UA as they begin their Road to Omaha on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs.
Barraza, the senior reliever from Sahuarita, allowed just one hit in three and a third innings in two tournament appearances against Oregon State and Oregon. He struck out five.
The righthander held down the Beavers in the 8th and 9th innings in the Wildcats 2nd game allowing UA to rally and win in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 9th.
It was a stark turnaround from Barazza's prior six outings when he allowed 11 earned runs in 5.1 innings (18.56 ERA) with six walks and blew a pair of saves to the Beavers in Corvallis that led to walk-off wins for Oregon State.
Barraza is in his second season with the Wildcats after transferring from New Mexico State.
He has struck out 38 batters in 28 innings, but he's also allowed 35 hits. Barraza did not have a save in Pac-12 play and just one on the season.
An advantage he brings to the table is his fastball. It's clocked high 90s this season which has allowed him to produce the high strikeout rate.
This will be the third all-time meeting between Arizona and TCU and first season the two squared off in the 1956 NCAA District 6 Series. The Wildcats swept the Horned Frogs 2-0 in Tucson, winning by scores of 7-5 and 8-2.
UA would go on to the College World Series where they lost in the Championship to Minnesota.