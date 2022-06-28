Gymnast Kelsey Slade is on top of college recruiting lists

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The top college gymnastics programs in the country are flocking to Southern Arizona to see Cienega's Kelsey Slade. She's one of the best recruits in the Class of 2024.
Slade won her first national title this past May on the vault. Since there is no high school gymnastics in Arizona she competes under the USA Gymnastics umbrella.
The 16-year old junior had five of the Top 100 scores this past season in the All-Around and the publication College Gym News has pegged her as a five-star prospect and the No. 4 overall recruit in her class.
When recruiting for the 2024 class began on June 15, the top collegiate programs came a calling with a chance for her to compete on the next level.
2022 national champion Oklahoma was joined by 2021 national champion Michigan, 2022 Pac-12 champion California, Pac-12 power Utah, plus SEC powers Alabama and Georgia in expressing interesting in offering Slade a scholarship.
She's already begun whittling down her choices and plans to take college visits in September with hopes of making a decision in October.
Slade lives in Vail but trains at Arizona Dynamics Gymnastics which is located near Top Golf on Costco Drive.
The facility under the direction of head coach Regina Mueller-Martin has prepped a number of local gymnasts for college scholarship opportunities.
