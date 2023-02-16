Gusty winds and sunny skies in Tucson

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20. * WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&