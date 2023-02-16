 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Gusty winds and sunny skies in Tucson

Saguaros Mostly Sunny

Tuscon View

TUCSON (KVOA) - The front that brought us snow yesterday, left us with a hard freeze warning until 9 a.m. Sunny skies will help launch a slight warming trend.

Afternoon highs today will reach the mid-50s with variable light winds.

Much of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see high temperatures from the mid to upper-40s.

Friday will bring gusty winds up to 45 mph. Then, another front is expected to move in late this weekend and could bring light rain into the middle of next week.

Our afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 60s by Friday.

Today: Sunny and clear. High: 56°

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 32°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 63°

