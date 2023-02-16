Gusty winds and sunny skies in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The front that brought us snow yesterday, left us with a hard freeze warning until 9 a.m. Sunny skies will help launch a slight warming trend.
Afternoon highs today will reach the mid-50s with variable light winds.
Much of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see high temperatures from the mid to upper-40s.
Friday will bring gusty winds up to 45 mph. Then, another front is expected to move in late this weekend and could bring light rain into the middle of next week.
Our afternoon temperatures will return to the lower 60s by Friday.
Today: Sunny and clear. High: 56°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 32°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 63°
