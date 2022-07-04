Guests of Tucson motel say there has been no AC for months

TUCSON (KVOA) — More guests of a Southside Tucson motel said there has not been air conditioning for more than a month.

It was more than a month ago News 4 Tucson first told you about the complaints at the Super Inn Motel, off Interstate 10 on Benson Highway. Multiple guests, several who had paid for a long term stay, told us the AC had been broken since the beginning of May and that management was doing little about it.

Brelynne McDaniel invited the News 4 Tucson team into her room in May, and it was unbearably hot. All she had to try and stay cool was a portable fan, which did little to cool things off. McDaniel at the time was 33 weeks pregnant and had two young children with her.

"No matter how much water I was drinking, I couldn't keep myself from having a dry mouth," she said. "I was always sweating, but I had chills. I had really bad chest pain and that's what concerned me the most because my stomach started cramping."

She said she had fallen on hard times and did not have a car and could not just move on to somewhere else. After speaking with us she said she was kicked out and escorted off the property.

Reporters with News 4 Tucson have spoken to multiple other guests who witnessed her being removed. They said it made them feel intimidated and afraid to speak on the record about their experience.

However, a man who only wants to go by "J" said the issue is still going on and he worries for people staying at the motel with children.

"Even if it wasn't Summer right now it's pretty bad," he said. "I just wish that some company in Tucson or outside of Tucson can fix the problem because the rooms are as hot as they are and that's not good for every body."

The News 4 Tucson team spoke to more than eight guests who tell us the AC still isn't working.

In May, we spoke to the motel's head of security. He told us at the time the AC was only out two weeks, which doesn't match what guests told us. He said they were working on the problem and giving people discounts on their rooms. He could not give an estimated time of completion. He said he wanted to speak with us on camera but the owner told him not to.

Calls to the motel seem to go no where. We once again went to the office looking for answers, we ran into the head of security. He told us it had only been a week or two since we last spoke, that isn't true. Then he said the AC is running, which doesn't match any accounts we've received from guests. We were then asked to leave the property.

The Super Inn Motel has a "D-" rating on the Better Business Bureau website, it has received two complaints for various issues including no AC.

Tucson Code Enforcement has received a couple recent reports of no AC at the motel but the reports were closed because the callers wanted to remain anonymous, according to online records.