Guests of Tucson motel left heated after living weeks with broken A/C

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local motel is facing some heat from guests who are concerned by there being no air conditioning.
Several people staying at the Super Inn Motel on Benson Highway on Tucson's southside said the A/C across the property has been broken for nearly a month.
Brelynne McDaniel, who is 33 weeks pregnant, said the heat almost sent her to the hospital on Friday.
"No matter how much water I was drinking, I couldn't keep myself from having a dry mouth," McDaniel said. "I was always sweating. I had chills. I had really bad chest pains and that's what concerned me the most because my stomach started cramping."
She said management threatened to kick her out if she called an ambulance.
"They told my fiancé that if I left here in an ambulance, I wouldn't be allowed back on property so I didn't go," she said.
She also has two young children staying with her, one has autism. McDaniel said because of this, her child has had trouble communicating any issues he may be having from the heat.
McDaniel said she has fallen on hard times, has no car and is living at the motel for an extended stay while she finds an apartment. She said the A/C has not been working since May 8.
We spoke with other guests who are also upset over the broken AC. Shandy Evans said she's worried about a friend of hers staying at the motel who has diabetes and seems to be doing poorly in the heat.
"He looks like he needs to go to the hospital, honestly because of the heat exhaustion that he is experiencing," Evans said. "It's not cool and it's what 105 degrees outside so they really need to do better."
The Super Inn Motel has a "D-" rating from the Better Business Bureau. There are several negative online reviews several talk about no working A/C, some going back months.
In May, there were two complaints filed with Tucson Code Enforcement about the A/C. According to Tucson City Code, any dwelling, like a motel, must have reasonable cooling. The city code states fans can only be used temporarily while a cooling system is being repaired. It does not define how long is considered temporary.
The motel's head of security, who was prevented from speaking on camera by the motel's owner, claimed the A/C has only been out a "week or two." He said they are trying to fix it and could give no time line on repairs. He said they are cutting prices as a result and providing guests portable fans.
McDaniel said they just started offering minor discounts but require guests to buy the fans.
"I paid full price last week, and chose not to pay them anything now because they are throwing discounts for people, knocking like $30 off their room rate, or if you buy an air conditioning unit for your window, they'll knock off however much it cost," she said. "But people shouldn't have to do that. It is a common amenity having air conditioning."
McDaniel said she fears retaliation from management and is worried they will kick and her kids out. However, she said she is speaking up because she does not want anyone else to go through what she has been going through.