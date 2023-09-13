Growing Up KVOA: Frank Velasco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - As we continue our celebration of KVOA this month, it’s time to highlight some more of our amazing staff.
Here at KVOA, everyone is really like a big family, but in some cases people on the News 4 Team really are family.
Robbie Reynold sat down with Frank Velasco to talk about what it was like growing up at the station and eventually coming to work here.
In 1949 when Frank’s father Charles started here, KVOA didn't have the complex technology we have in the Master Control Room today - in fact, it was a radio station.
Frank Velasco, a current KVOA Videographer and Producer said, "When it became a TV station in 1953, he would bring me here at the TV station, I was about six, seven years old... and he would sit me in the control room, watching cartoons for about two or three hours while he did his work."
Coming to work with his father in the early days made a big impression on young Frank Velasco. He traded control room cartoons for a variety of different jobs here at the station.
Starting in 1965 doing janitorial work and then in 1973 becoming KVOA’s first official news photographer. Frank took some time to pursue his videography work outside of the station before coming back to the creative services department where he’s worked for 22 years.
When asked what his favorite part of working at KVOA is he said, "That's the thing that I like best. Working with people, directing them, and creating things that air on Channel 4."
With all that time and all those departments, Frank has seen KVOA through some big changes, the studio itself being the biggest.
Frank says, “Back then in the sixties... they basically just had a garage. It was a tin garage as a matter of fact... and you could fit two of those in our current studio that we have now."
Frank has also seen cameras change in drastic ways from his first days as a news photographer. The ones we use now are nearly three times smaller than the tape cameras he used when he started.
