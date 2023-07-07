Group pushes for Vail to incorporate into its own town

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - A group of homeowners in Vail has launched the Incorporate Vail Arizona Campaign.
For the second time in a dedicate, some residents in the community southeast of Tucson want Vail to incorporate and become its own town.
"We strongly feel like this is it," MaRico Tippett, the Vice President of the Incorporate Vail Arizona group said. "This is our chance."
Tippett and his family have lived in Vail since 2002. David Hook, the president of the group has lived in Vail since the 1980s.
"We're right next door to the City of Tucson," Hook said. "They're on our doorstep. If history is any guide, people will continue to move to this area and Tucson will continue to expand. One of the ways we can maintain our identity and who we are as a community is to put a barrier around ourselves."
"The time is ripe today," Tippett added. "With the 21,000 residents of Vail, the state-shared revenue we'd receive is financially feasible."
Both gentlemen believe the community will develop a solid commercial tax base.
"There are 91 other cities and towns in Arizona and they're all able to make it work," Hook said.
Early next week the Pima County Board Of Supervisors is expected to give the Incorporate Vail Arizona campaign 28 days to gather more than 1,537 valid signatures to put the question on the ballot this fall.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
"My opposition to this is that I do not think that we have the base to support the incorporation effort with the funds we have this time," one resident said. "There's a lot of hype and a lot of urgency being created by the Incorporate Vail Group. Once you go forward and incorporate, there's no turning back."
For those who live in Vail, it is an issue that could impact their community for generations.
"This is an opportunity for us to leave a legacy for our children and our children's children," Tippett said.
