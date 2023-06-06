Group protests outside Tucson City Hall for "inhumane" treatment of homeless

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two homeless aid groups called Community Care Tucson and Community Wheels held a rally outside Tucson City Hall Tuesday evening.
The rally was held as the City Council met to approve its fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.
The protesters called on the City Council to increase the budget for Housing and Community Development and defund the police budget.
"The city of Tucson continues to invest in policing and the carceral system as the main solution to addressing houselessness and public safety. Research, and common sense, supports that the only real and lasting way to keep our communities safe is to provide housing security, food security, public education, harm reduction, etc.
Since the pandemic, we know that most houseless folks are struggling more than ever. The continued allocation of tens of millions of dollars in the Tucson Police Department or “alternative responses'' through the police department will still result in the dehumanization and criminalization of our houseless neighbors.
Continued sweeps of the parks and misuse of the “Three Tier System” only forces relocation and instability and does nothing to help any members of our community. While the city has said that during sweeps everyone is offered resources and aid, there still are not enough resources or aid for everyone. We know, from speaking with our houseless neighbors, that during sweeps their tents, sleeping bags, and property continue to be destroyed.
This rally, will bring attention to the continued injustices faced by our houseless community and the need for significantly more funding for Housing and Community Development services. The police budget continues to grow, while the root causes of houselessness continue to be ignored. It is time we did something different," the groups stated in a news release.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Victoria DeVasto who is an advocate who was part of the rally. She told us, “It’s incredibly inhumane and unfair that TPD receives almost 90 percent more than Housing and Community Development overall, we need social services, we need additional resources, we need more funding.”
City Councilmember Paul Cunningham has hosted some of the "sweeps" of local parks they characterized as inhumane. He disagrees with the groups narrative and believes their efforts have been helpful to the homeless and community at large.
“We’re offering them housing, we’re not out running around arresting people taking them to jail or anything like that it’s the opposite of what’s going on," he said.
Mayor Regina Romero said the groups are spreading a "false narrative" and believes her administration have taken major steps to address the homeless issue. She said they have spent more than $10 million already to help house homeless in local hotels.
She believes both police funding and Housing and Community Development are important and not mutually exclusive.
“I think it’s really important that the message is working on community safety and public safety in our community by funding all of the departments," Mayor Romero said.
According to the City, the majority of budget increases for the police department are due to pensions. A majority of funding for housing and homeless related support comes from federal programs.