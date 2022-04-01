Grieving grandmother who lost son during car theft speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) - A grieving grandmother speaks out about the woman who police said killed her grandson last month.
On March 14, 24-year-old Robert King was killed as he tried to stop a woman from stealing his car. He was on the hood of the vehicle.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said 35-year-old Lia Lara was driving down Ina Road at a high speed.
Deputies said she was driving under the influence and left the scene on foot.
She was indicted a week ago on seven felony counts that included first-degree felony murder, second degree murder, burglary, criminal damage, escape, driving while under the influence and theft of means of transportation.
"She absolutely has not one spec of remorse," Pennie Kidder, the grandmother said.
She was in court on Thursday when she saw the woman police said was responsible for her grandson's death.
In court Lara told the judge, "I fired my lawyer because he has not helped me get out of here ever. "
The judge responded, "Miss Lara, miss Lara you're not get getting out not because he hasn't tried but because I am not willing to change your bond. "
Lara replied, "Oh really."
Now all Kidder has are beautiful memories of her grandson who she helped raise since he was an infant along with his mother her daughter who adopted him when she was just 19 years old. She met the baby when he was in the hospital where she worked as a nurse.
Robert was a transplant recipient when he was just seven months old.
"This boy was given a second chance at life and he got to age 24 and he had a job," Kidder said. "He had a girlfriend he had his own place."
The family is devastated, as are his little sisters who adored Robert.
Kidder said one of the girls told her, "Grandmom, I'm so mad at Robert. Why didn't he call me and tell me he was going to heaven? How do you explain that to a six-year-old?"
She is even questioned her faith.
"I am so angry with God, how could he do this," she said.
Her anger with God doesn't compare to the anger she has towards Lara.
"You could have stopped that car at any moment and let him off," she said. "You knew what you were doing you took my grandson from me. Why?"
The grandmother said they miss Robert every day.
Lara remains in the Pima county jail on a $500,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled next month.