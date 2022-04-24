 Skip to main content
Green Valley, Rural Metro Fire work to put out fire near Old Nogales Highway

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Green Valley Fire District and Rural Metro Fire are currently working to put out a fire near Old Nogales Highway Sunday night.

According to reports the multiple large debris pile fires are on private property off of Old Nogales Highway. 

No structures are threatened at this time, however, authorities warn the public to avoid the area. 

