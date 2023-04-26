Green Valley Fire crews respond to rattlesnake bite

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Green Valley Fire District crew members responded to a rattlesnake bite Wednesday morning.
The snake bite happened in the neighborhood off of Via Alamos west of La Canada in Green Valley.
GVFD says The victim was an elderly woman who was walking through her back gate when she was bitten on her foot.
The woman is stable and was transported to the hospital.
GVFD has been responding to 15-20 calls per day to respond and relocate desert animals.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE