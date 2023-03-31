Grave digger and others are ready to get big air at Monster Jam 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Monster Jam 2023 revs up at Tucson Arena this weekend.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday night. An hour before the event start time there will be opening ceremonies, driver interviews, giveaways and more.

Each day there will be various competitions including racing, freestyle and the donut competition.

On Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can check out the Monster Jam Pit Party, where you can see the monster trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures.

The event takes place at the Tucson Arena.

Purchase tickets here.