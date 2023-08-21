Grand Canyon tourism contributes millions in local economy

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - Grand Canyon National Park’s tourism has contributed $759 million to the local economy in 2022.
A report from the National Parks Service (NPS) shows that the 4.7 million visitors of the Grand Canyon in 2022 spent an estimated $759 million in gateway regions near the park which supported a total of 9,990 jobs.
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the NPS along with the U.S. Geological Survey.
It also supported $346 million in labor income, $576 million in value added, and $1.0 billion in economic output in local gateway economies surrounding the park.
“Grand Canyon National Park continues to be a super economic linchpin for local communities and the region surrounding the park,” said Superintendent Ed Keable. “We continue to heavily rely on the support of our neighbors and are proud to be able to help sustain local communities for many years to come."
