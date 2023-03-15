Grand Canyon National Park has big plans when it comes to water

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The national park service is preparing for a multi-year 208-million-dollar rehabilitation of the Transcanyon Waterline.

The investment will make sure the park is able to meet water supply needs for the next 50-plus years by supplying water for the local community and millions of park visitors.

Construction is expected to start in late spring and summer of this year.

The NPS says the replacement is necessary because the TCWL requires expensive and frequent upkeep.

The beginning phases of the plan will focus on establishing construction infrastructure and staging areas in the Grand Canyon Village Area.

The NPS does not anticipate restrictions or closures in 2023 that would impact visitors.

They aim to finish the project in 2027.

The Grand Canyon receives 6 million annual visitors and has approximately 2,500 year-round residents.