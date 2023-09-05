Grand Canyon National Park enacts water conservation measures for South Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Grand Canyon National Park is immediately implementing mandatory water saving measures for the South Rim.
The measures include:
- No watering lawns/plants
- No washing cars, boats, bikes, or any outside vehicle
- Run dishwashers or washing machines with only full loads (in eco mode if available)
- Utilize dry precleaning methods to scrape off food items before thoroughly washing dishes.
- Fill the sink with water while washing dishes to avoid running water
- Take shorter or less frequent showers
- Turn water off while you shave or brush your teeth
- Use low water cleaning techniques and reduce toilet flushing to the minimum necessary
- Camper Services may implement limited hours for showers and laundry services
- Employee and concessionaire laundromats may implement limited hours
- Report drips, leaks, or other water loss to appropriate offices
- Remove outside hoses from spigots when not in use
The water conservation measures are due to the diminishing water supplies.
Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water. For the most up-to-date information on water availability in the inner canyon, please visit the park's Critical Backcountry Updates webpage.
