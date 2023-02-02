Grammy Award-Winner to Perform at Tucson Desert Song Festival

TUCSON (KVOA) – Leading American soprano, Angel Blue, will perform a recital presented by Arizona Opera at the 11th annual Tucson Desert Song Festival on April 1.
Blue recently won the Grammy for “Best Opera Recording” for the Metropolitan Opera production of Porgy and Bess in the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Blue’s recital will take place at the University of Arizona’s Fred Fox School of Music at Holsclaw Hall. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on Arizona Opera’s website.
“I’m delighted to make my Arizona Opera debut through my upcoming recital with the Tucson Desert Song Festival,” said Ms. Blue.
Arizona Opera has regularly partnered with the Tucson Desert Song Festival, which was launched in 2013.
“Arizona Opera is deeply grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival, which makes it possible for us to bring some of the greatest singers in the world to share their talents with music lovers in our Tucson community,” said Joseph Specter, Arizona Opera’s president and general director.