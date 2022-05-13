Graduates celebrate in-person for UArizona's 158th commencement ceremony

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was a day full of excitement and celebration as family and friends gathered for the University of Arizona's 158th Commencement.
Thousands of Wildcat graduates made their way to Arizona Stadium in their caps and gowns for the first in round ceremony.
"It feels so good it doesn't feel real I don't know, it's so fun," said Dominique Joblonski. "I'm very lucky to have this opportunity."
Other students said they are looking forward to working on their career, but Friday was about celebrating.
"We get to be in person and have so much fun and be with my friends," said one graduate named Emily. "We were all sitting together it was the best."
Other graduates said the journey was challenging, but it was worth it.
"Even with all the obstacles in the way like Covid, it's been an incredible journey and finally getting the degree," said Derrick Sieger.
Congratulations graduates! @uarizona @KVOA #Classof2022 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/fwtFWVNbBV— Angelique Lizarde (@angeliquetvnews) May 14, 2022
Some parents said they could not be prouder of their children.
"I'm extremely proud. He's always been a hard-working kid," said Nonni Sieger. "With all the craziness that's been going on in this world, it's wonderful."