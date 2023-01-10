Governor Katie Hobbs gives first State of State address in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA)- Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was in Tucson Tuesday to give her first State of the State address.
"We are all here because we care deeply about Arizona," Hobbs said.
In her 35-minute speech, she outlined her priorities for her first term. Public education is a top priority.
"I'll be launching an educator retention task force to develop a thorough framework and make recommendations to improve class sizes, resources, working conditions," the Governor said.
Hobbs announced a$40 million scholarship for Dreamers and an expansion of the Arizona Promise Scholarship Program. Last year, the program made college more affordable for over 4,000 families. The expansion will allow for an additional 10,000 students to go to college.
The governor also gearing up to tackle immigration. She blames leaders from both parties for the inaction along the border.
"Speak to leaders in border communities and across our state and it's clear they need real solutions by decades of failed leadership by both parties. We must take a holistic, realistic and humane approach to help solve this issue," Hobbs said. She has invited Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to travel to the border with her.
Many of the governor's priorities seem to be in line with concerns of local voters in att4endance Tuesday afternoon. Bobby Magee works in the construction industry. He said border security is foremost in his mind, as well as immigration.
Magee said the construction industry needs workers. Tucsonan Alice Templeton said, "Education is a big deal for those of us here in Arizona." Templeton said she would also like to see Hobbs work across the aisle with Republicans.
The governor also addressed the housing crisis and homelessness, announcing $150 million for the Housing Trust Fund.
Hobbs called drought and wildfire the challenge of our time, saying, "The issue does not stop at our international borders. We will all thrive together in the future or we will be left with the catastrophic results of our failures."
In response, the governor's office is relaunching Governor's Energy Office as the Governor’s Office of Resiliency. It will focus on water, energy, and land use solutions.
Hobbs says we have an obligation to Arizonans to do the hard work on these issues. "As we look to the future, we cannot continue to kick the can down the road on this issue and many others. We owe it to Arizonans, both this generation and the next, to face these challenges head on."
This is the first time in about a decade there is divided government at the Arizona State Capitol. Republicans hold a very narrow majority in both the house and senate - one seat. That could set the stage for compromise on big issues like water and homelessness.