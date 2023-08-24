Governor Katie Hobbs addresses affordable housing shortage in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs made an appearance this morning at the Arizona Housing Forum held in Tucson.
In her remarks, she mentioned her three main goals for her time in office.
They include housing affordability, housing availability, and Arizona's overall economic well being.
A recent study from the national Low Income Housing Coalition ranked Arizona among the five worst states for affordable housing.
"Arizona should be the best place to live, work, and raise a family," said Hobbs. "But for too many of our residents, securing an affordable home has become out of reach. The high cost of housing offers little flexibility or freedom, forcing many into living situations that don't meet their needs and increasingly resulting in homelessness."
According to RentCafe, the average cost of an apartment in Tucson runs just under $1,300 a month.
Arizona Department of Housing, director Joan Serviss believes more needs to be done.
"Home is that basic foundational support, home is where you start your day, where you start from to go to school, where you go to work, you need that basic foundational support of home to come home to at end of the night," Seviss said. "Far too many Arizonans are really struggling to pay their rent, pay their mortgage and very tragically we have far too many individuals who are not having that stable roof over their head and are living in the streets or in shelters."
The governor and her team were able to negotiate a $210 million dollar deal with the legislature to invest in things like housing.
Here in Tucson the city is coming up with innovative ways to turn unused space into a place that people can call home.
"The mission for our housing community development department as well as Arizona Department of Housing is to build more affordable units to meet the needs of Tucsonans and Arizonans," Tucson mayor Regina Romero said.
Just yesterday the city broke ground on new affordable housing.
Thanks to a $2 million dollar tax credit program, developers will renovate two existing buildings and construct a third in the city.
"We were enabled as a city to be able to build the Milagro on Oracle, which is a 63-unit housing for seniors 55 and older and 19 additional units for seniors 55 and over who are experiencing homelessness," Romero said.
Hobbs and Romero did mention that change is not going to happen over night, rather something that's going to take time.