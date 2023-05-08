Governor Hobbs to announce the state's Title 42 approach

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - At a press conference in Phoenix today, Governor Katie Hobbs will talk about the state's approach to Title 42 ending.
Hobbs will be joined by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and other law enforcement officials as they plan to address the concerns of front line staff, healthcare providers, and community leaders.
The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Monday.
Governor Hobbs has visited the border and border communities several times within her first 100 days.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE