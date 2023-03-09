Governor Hobbs announces close to $200 million in education grant funding

Under Katie Hobbs’ administration the Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting will issue three grant solicitations.

The administration has redesigned a grant opportunity that will designate $100 million for schools and local education agencies in Arizona to address COVID-19 recovery and mitigation efforts.

The deadline for submission of an application is 5 p.m. on April 6, 2023.

A pre-application conference for potential applicants will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 11 a.m.

The Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting will issue two additional competitive grant solicitations in the coming weeks. A $37.5 million grant program for 2023 summer enrichment programming will be available to eligible schools and nonprofit organizations.

A third $50 million grant program will also be issued to address long-term programming and initiatives to address the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the educational environment.

The application can be accessed here by making a free account.

The registration for the pre-application conference can be found here.